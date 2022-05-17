S. Korea to conduct large-scale quarterly tests for COVID-19 antibody positivity
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to conduct tests for COVID-19 antibody positivity this month to secure scientific data for pandemic-related policies, health officials said Tuesday.
The state-run National Institute of Infectious Diseases will test a selected pool of 10,000 people aged 5 and above across the country later this month to measure the rate of its COVID-19 antibody positivity, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The institute will also look into the rate of natural infections of COVID-19 and how long the effects of antibodies last.
Lee Sang-won, an official at the KDCA, said the tests are aimed at securing scientific data to be used in formulating vaccination policies.
The institute plans to conduct additional tests in the second and third quarters. The results for the first testing are expected to be announced in early July, according to officials.
