Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #SK #TerraPower

SK inks initial deal with U.S. firm in push to enter small-sized nuclear reactor biz

16:05 May 17, 2022

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- SK Inc., the holding firm of South Korea's No. 2 conglomerate SK Group, said Tuesday it has signed an initial agreement with a U.S. nuclear power venture founded by Microsoft founder Bill Gates, as it seeks to tap into the small-sized nuclear power reactor business.

The agreement was signed between TerraPower, a Washington-based nuclear reactor design and development engineering firm, SK Inc. and SK Innovation Co., the oil refining affiliate, in Seoul, SK said in a release.

SK did not provide any details about the partnership, including the size of investment.

The small-sized nuclear reactor, known as the small modular reactor (SMR), is a type of lower-maintenance nuclear fission reactor that is smaller than conventional reactors. It is cited as a key power plant instrumental in achieving carbon neutrality in the long-term.

TerraPower was established by Gates in 2006 and aims to build its first reactor in Wyoming by 2028.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK