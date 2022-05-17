SK inks initial deal with U.S. firm in push to enter small-sized nuclear reactor biz
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- SK Inc., the holding firm of South Korea's No. 2 conglomerate SK Group, said Tuesday it has signed an initial agreement with a U.S. nuclear power venture founded by Microsoft founder Bill Gates, as it seeks to tap into the small-sized nuclear power reactor business.
The agreement was signed between TerraPower, a Washington-based nuclear reactor design and development engineering firm, SK Inc. and SK Innovation Co., the oil refining affiliate, in Seoul, SK said in a release.
SK did not provide any details about the partnership, including the size of investment.
The small-sized nuclear reactor, known as the small modular reactor (SMR), is a type of lower-maintenance nuclear fission reactor that is smaller than conventional reactors. It is cited as a key power plant instrumental in achieving carbon neutrality in the long-term.
TerraPower was established by Gates in 2006 and aims to build its first reactor in Wyoming by 2028.
