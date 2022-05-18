Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai-upgraded Palisade

Hyundai to launch upgraded Palisade SUV this week

09:25 May 18, 2022

SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it will launch the upgraded Palisade SUV in the domestic market this week amid the prolonged global chip shortage.

The face-lifted Palisade comes with a 3.8-liter gasoline engine or a 2.2-liter diesel engine, and is priced at 39 million won-52 million won (US$30,700-$41,000), the company said in a statement.

Hyundai plans to ship the flagship SUV to the United States and other markets within this year.

Carmakers have been struggling with the global chip shortage that started in 2020. Chip problems have forced them to cut production, raise prices and delay deliveries of ordered vehicles.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the upgraded Palisade SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK