Exim Bank raises 1.5 bln euros via bond sale
14:28 May 18, 2022
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea (Exim Bank) said Wednesday it has raised 1.5 billion euros (US$1.58 billion) by selling global bonds.
The state lender has sold two-year floating-rate bonds worth 550 million euros and five-year, fixed-rated bonds worth 950 million euros.
It marks the largest-ever amount of euro-denominated bonds sold by a local institution, the bank said.
The Exim Bank said the proceeds from the debt sale will be used to support Korean companies involving renewable and secondary battery businesses in Europe.
