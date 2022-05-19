Delinquency ratio on bank loans down in March
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea declined in March from a month earlier, the financial watchdog said Thursday.
The delinquency ratio on banks' won-denominated loans had come to 0.22 percent as of end-March, down 0.03 percentage point from the previous month, according to preliminary data by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
From a year earlier, the ratio was down 0.06 percentage point.
The ratio reflected loans overdue by one month or longer in principal and interest payment.
The delinquency ratio on household loans stood at 0.17 percent in March, down 0.02 percentage point from a month earlier.
The ratio on home-backed loans came to 0.1 percent, down 0.01 percentage point from February.
The ratio for corporate loans fell 0.04 percentage point on-month to 0.26 percent at the end of March, the data showed.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)