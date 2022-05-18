Go to Contents
Military reports 1,364 more COVID-19 cases

14:45 May 18, 2022

SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,364 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 149,263, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 928 from the Army, 179 from the Air Force, 130 from the Marine Corps, 82 from the Navy and 44 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There was also one case from the ministry.

Currently, 6,097 military personnel are under treatment.

In this file photo, a service member boards a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul on May 1, 2022. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

