Business leaders of S. Korea, Japan to resume regular meetings after COVID-19-driven hiatus
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- Top business leaders of South Korea and Japan have agreed to resume regular meetings after more than two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, industry sources said Wednesday.
The Federation of Korean Industries and the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, are fine-tuning details to hold the Korea-Japan Business Council as early as next month, sources familiar with the matter said. The meeting was last held in Japan in 2019.
The meeting mostly took place around fall in the past, but the two sides are reportedly seeking to move up the time, according to the sources. If realized, Seoul will be the host for this year's meeting.
