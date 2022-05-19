Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon says spirit of 1980 pro-democracy uprising is cornerstone for nat'l unity (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea, U.S. to expand relations to 'technological alliance' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Official campaign for June 1 local elections kicks off today (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S. seek closer relations with technological alliance, IPEF (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon says spirit of 1980 pro-democracy uprising is liberal democracy of Constitution (Segye Times)

-- Yoon says spirit of 1980 May uprising is cornerstone for nat'l unity (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon vows to uphold spirit of 1980 pro-democracy uprising (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Liberals, conservatives sing along to signature song for pro-democracy uprising (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon says spirit of pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju is founding stone for nat'l unity (Hankook Ilbo)

-- KDI expects inflation to jump to over 4 pct this year (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hyundai, Kia to invest 21 tln won to expand domestic EV production capacity by 2030 (Korea Economic Daily)

