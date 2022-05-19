(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on May 19)

At the center of the rushed crypto sell-offs are none other than Korean-made cryptocurrencies, terra and luna, both of which were launched by local startup Terraform Labs. Its founder and CEO, Do Kwon, was dubbed the "Korean Elon Musk" when the prices of the two cryptocurrencies skyrocketed. Now, things appear extremely bad for Kwon and many investors both at home and abroad who placed bets on the two cryptocurrencies in hopes of making huge profits as Tesla shares once generated.

Terra, also known as UST, is a "stablecoin," a type of cryptocurrency that is pegged to another currency such as the US dollar. Specifically, terra belongs to the category of "algorithmic stablecoins" that rely on an automated process to shore up the peg. Terra is backed with its sister token luna.