(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 19)

There was no rivalry on the political front as the country paid tribute to the Gwangju citizens who lost their lives during the democratization movement on May 18, 1980, 42 years ago. President Yoon Suk-yeol led a train full of senior members of his cabinet and the People Power Party (PPP) to the memorial event in Gwangju. More than 100 attended from the conservative front, matching 100 from the liberal front including leaders of the Democratic Party (DP). The event produced a rare sight of lawmakers from opposite sides clasped in hands as they sang to the anthem of the democratization movement.