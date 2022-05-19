Military reports 1,127 more COVID-19 cases
15:05 May 19, 2022
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,127 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 150,376, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 843 from the Army, 135 from the Air Force, 62 from the Navy, 57 from the Marine Corps and 29 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There was also one case from the ministry.
Currently, 6,025 military personnel are under treatment.
