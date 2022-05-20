N. Korea's total suspected COVID-19 cases surpass 2 million
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea reported over 260,000 new suspected COVID-19 cases Friday, with the total number of fever cases surpassing two million amid the virus outbreak.
More than 263,370 people showed symptoms of fever and two deaths were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, raising the total number of fatalities to 65, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
The total number of fever cases since late April stood at more than 2.24 million as of 6 p.m. Thursday, of which more than 1.48 million have recovered and at least 754,810 are being treated, it added.
