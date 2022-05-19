NSC discusses upcoming S. Korea-U.S. summit, N. Korea
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) met Thursday, and discussed the upcoming South Korea-U.S. summit and possible North Korean provocations.
The meeting of the NSC standing committee was held for the first time following the launch of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration last week and was presided over by National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han.
"During the meeting, the committee checked key foreign policy and security issues, including U.S. President Biden's visit to South Korea," the presidential office said in a statement, referring to Biden's visit scheduled for Friday through Sunday.
The committee also "analyzed overall signs related to North Korea's ballistic missile launches and nuclear test, and discussed future plans," it said.
