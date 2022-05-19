Go to Contents
NK leader unlikely to have received COVID-19 vaccine: spy agency

18:01 May 19, 2022

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is unlikely to have been vaccinated against COVID-19, South Korea's spy agency was quoted as saying Thursday.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) said in a closed-door briefing to lawmakers it assumes Kim has not received COVID-19 vaccine inoculation, citing unspecified "various circumstances," multiple participants in the briefing told Yonhap News Agency.

Pyongyang has not brought any vaccine products into the country, but is starting to sense the need for vaccination, the NIS said, citing North Korean state media Rodong Sinmun's recent report that vaccination is effective in preventing the spread of the virus, according to the officials.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) presides over a meeting of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party at the headquarters of the Central Committee in Pyongyang on May 17, 2022, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. In the meeting to discuss nationwide antivirus measures, Kim urged officials to stabilize the pandemic situation after North Korea reported its first COVID-19 case last week. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

