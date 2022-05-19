Go to Contents
(2nd LD) 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters

22:50 May 19, 2022

ULSAN, May 19 (Yonhap) -- Eight people were injured Thursday in an explosion at a refinery owned by S-Oil Corp., South Korea's third-largest refiner, in the southeastern city of Ulsan, firefighters said.

Fire authorities said they received a report of the explosion in the S-Oil refinery at Onsan industrial park in the industrial city, located 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 8:52 p.m.

According to officials, eight people at the refinery were injured, of which seven were employees of a subcontractor company. Of the injured, six were seriously wounded.

Authorities said the explosion occurred while workers were testing the facility's alkylation processing unit following a regular maintenance procedure. According to witnesses, the blast was also felt in nearby buildings.

Firefighters have issued a level-2 warning, which enables them to call in support, including firefighters, from other areas, and have mobilized 39 fire trucks to contain the blaze.

This photo provided by a Yonhap reader on May 19, 2022, shows a refinery of S-Oil Corp. in the southeastern city of Ulsan on fire following an explosion. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
