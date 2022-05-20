(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 20)

South Korea is expected to benefit greatly from its IPEF membership. It can pave the way for a technology alliance that will enable the country to make another economic takeoff. The IPEF is designed to step up cooperation in trade, infrastructure, supply chains and technology with the U.S.' allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. Biden is scheduled to announce the launch of the IPEF during the summit meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, better known as Quad, to be held in Japan on May 23 to 24.