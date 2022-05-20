First lady Kim to briefly meet Biden
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon-hee is expected to briefly exchange greetings with U.S. President Joe Biden during a state dinner to be held Saturday after summit talks between President Yoon Suk-yeol and Biden, an official close to Kim said Friday.
Biden is scheduled to arrive in South Korea on Friday for a three-day visit in the first leg of his first trip to Asia that will also take him to Japan next week. First lady Jill Biden is not traveling together with him.
Under a diplomatic protocol, it may be inappropriate for Kim to accompany Yoon because the U.S. first lady is not accompanying Biden, but she is expected to drop by the welcoming dinner set for Saturday at the National Museum of Korea and meet briefly with Biden, the official said.
"I understand that first lady Kim will meet and greet Biden briefly," the official said.
It is unclear whether Kim will fully attend the welcome dinner.
