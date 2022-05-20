(LEAD) DP decides to confirm PM nominee Han
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) decided Friday to confirm Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo, an official said, in an about-face amid concern that rejecting the nomination could backfire and hurt its chances in next month's local elections.
The DP reached the decision in a general meeting of its lawmakers, the official said. The party has the ultimate say on whether to confirm Han as the country's No. 2 official, as it holds 167 seats in the 300-seat National Assembly
The National Assembly was set to hold a plenary session at 6 p.m. to vote on the nomination.
In South Korea, the prime minister is the only Cabinet post that requires parliamentary approval.
The DP has been mulling for weeks on whether to approve Han, with hardliners insisting the party should veto the nomination, because Yoon showed no willingness to cooperate with the opposition, as seen by the appointment of Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon.
Despite the DP's strong objections, Yoon pressed ahead and appointed the justice minister Tuesday.
The DP's confirmation hearing committee has declared Han as "unqualified," citing his post-retirement career at a law firm and other suspected irregularities.
But others in the DP claimed the party should endorse Han, since the rejection could backfire and undermine the DP's chances in the upcoming local elections, with criticism that the party is hindering the operation of the new government from the start.
Han is seeking to serve in the country's No. 2 job for the second time. The 72-year-old already served as the prime minister during the liberal Roh Moo-hyun administration in 2007 and 2008.
