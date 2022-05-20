Go to Contents
S. Korea issues special travel advisory on Sri Lanka

14:53 May 20, 2022

SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday issued a special travel advisory on Sri Lanka, the foreign ministry said, as the island country is gripped by civil unrest stemming from an economic crisis.

The advisory calls for Korean citizens to cancel or delay non-essential trips to Sri Lanka or take extra caution if they are already in the country, according to the ministry.

Sri Lanka's government has declared a state of emergency amid prolonged protests over soaring prices for food, fuel and other necessities.

