U.S. labels N. Korea as country not cooperating in anti-terrorism efforts in draft notice
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The United States has named North Korea as a country not cooperating in its anti-terrorism efforts, a U.S. draft document showed Friday.
North Korea, along with Iran, Syria, Venezuela and Cuba, was listed as a country "not cooperating fully" with U.S. anti-terrorism efforts, according to the draft notice signed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 11 and posted on the U.S. Federal Register website.
The public inspection document is scheduled to be published Friday (U.S. time), the website showed.
The U.S. first labeled North Korea as such a country in 1997.
The move comes just before U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in South Korea for a summit meeting with President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday, which is likely to focus on the approach to the recalcitrant regime.
