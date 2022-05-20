Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea to hold state funeral for military official known for ties with Kim Jong-un
SEOUL -- A top North Korean military official, who was a close aide to the late leader Kim Jong-il and known to have helped groom the current leader Kim Jong-un, has died, Pyongyang's state media reported Friday.
Hyon Chol-hae, marshal of the Korean People's Army and general adviser to the Ministry of National Defence, died of multiple organ failure at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the age of 87, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea's total suspected COVID-19 cases surpass 2 million
SEOUL -- North Korea reported over 260,000 new suspected COVID-19 cases Friday, with the total number of such cases surpassing 2 million, eight days after it first confirmed the virus outbreak.
More than 263,370 people showed symptoms of fever and two deaths were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, raising the total number of fatalities to 65, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea reports 1 additional death amid COVID-19 outbreak
SEOUL -- North Korea reported one additional death and over 260,000 new suspected COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising its total number of fever cases to nearly 2 million amid its battle with the virus outbreak.
According to the information of the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, more than 262,270 people showed symptoms of fever and one death was reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. Wednesday, increasing the total number of fatalities to 63, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
------------
N. Korea's trade with China jumps on year in April
SHENYANG, China -- North Korea's trade with China jumped on year in April as the two nations had resumed railroad freight traffic, according to Chinese customs data on Wednesday.
North Korea's trade volume with China stood at US$102 million in April, compared with some 30 million for the same month a year ago, according to the data.
------------
(2nd LD) N.K. leader criticizes problem in early response to COVID-19 crisis in key politburo meeting: state media
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un rebuked officials for failing to respond properly to the COVID-19 outbreak in its early stages as he presided over a ruling Workers' Party meeting, state media said Wednesday.
His message came as the country reported more than 232,880 people with fever symptoms nationwide and six additional deaths, raising total fatalities to 62, as of 6 p.m. the previous day.
------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea reports 6 additional deaths amid COVID-19; military mobilized for drug supply
SEOUL -- North Korea reported six additional deaths Tuesday amid a surge in suspected COVID-19 cases, as it deployed its military to supply medicine to pharmacies in Pyongyang.
According to the information of the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, over 269,510 people showed symptoms of fever and six deaths were reported as of 6 p.m. Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 56 amid the epidemic, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
------------
(LEAD) N.K. leader issues special order on medicine supply against epidemic: state media
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un rebuked officials for failing to deliver medicine to its people in time amid the COVID-19 outbreak and ordered the mobilization of military personnel to stabilize the supply of medicine in the capital, state media said Monday.
The political bureau of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea convened an emergency consultative meeting again to discuss measures for epidemic control Sunday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
(END)