N. Korea reports nearly 220,000 new suspected COVID-19 cases, one more death
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Saturday it has confirmed around 220,000 new cases of fever and another death, nine days after publicly admitting a COVID-19 outbreak in the country.
More than 219,030 people showed symptoms of fever and one death were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. It raised the death toll to 66, while 281,350 recovered.
The total number of fever cases since late April in the country, with a population of approximately 25 million, came to more than 2.46 million as of 6 p.m. Friday, of which more than 1.76 million have recovered and around 692,480 are being treated, it added.
