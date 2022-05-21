Go to Contents
Recommended #Yoon-Biden-summit

First lady Kim to greet Biden before state dinner

12:58 May 21, 2022

SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon-hee will briefly greet U.S. President Joe Biden ahead of a state dinner hosted by President Yoon Suk-yeol but will not attend the event, a presidential official said Saturday.

"There will be a very simple process of (Kim) visiting the site before the dinner and briefly exchanging greetings with President Biden," the official told reporters.

She will not attend the banquet at the National Museum of Korea, as there was nothing officially scheduled in the first place, the official added.

Asked exactly where the two will be meeting, the official said the details are difficult to disclose.

Biden is in South Korea on his first visit to the country as president and will hold a summit with Yoon later Saturday.

He is not accompanied by U.S. first lady Jill Biden, which reportedly was a factor in Kim not joining Yoon for official events during the U.S. president's visit.

First lady Kim Keon-hee talks with guests during a dinner marking the inauguration of President Yoon Suk-yeol at Hotel Shilla in Seoul on May 10, 2022, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

