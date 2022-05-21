First lady Kim to greet Biden before state dinner
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon-hee will briefly greet U.S. President Joe Biden ahead of a state dinner hosted by President Yoon Suk-yeol but will not attend the event, a presidential official said Saturday.
"There will be a very simple process of (Kim) visiting the site before the dinner and briefly exchanging greetings with President Biden," the official told reporters.
She will not attend the banquet at the National Museum of Korea, as there was nothing officially scheduled in the first place, the official added.
Asked exactly where the two will be meeting, the official said the details are difficult to disclose.
Biden is in South Korea on his first visit to the country as president and will hold a summit with Yoon later Saturday.
He is not accompanied by U.S. first lady Jill Biden, which reportedly was a factor in Kim not joining Yoon for official events during the U.S. president's visit.
