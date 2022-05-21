Go to Contents
'The Roundup' surpasses 2 million viewers within 4 days of release

16:08 May 21, 2022

SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The action comedy "The Roundup" continued to shatter box-office records among Korean films during the pandemic, data showed Saturday.

The sequel to the 2017 hit movie "The Outlaws" surpassed 2 million cumulative viewers Saturday, four days after its release, according to its distributor ABO Entertainment Co.

The action flick starring Ma Dong-seok set the first four-day record among Korean films released since the coronavirus broke out in early 2020.

영화 '범죄도시 2'

It broke the previous record set by "Deliver Us from Evil," which reached the 2-million mark on the fifth day of its release in 2019.

"The Roundup," released Wednesday, garnered about 467,000 viewers on opening day. It marked the largest first-day score in the past three years for a homegrown film, outnumbering the previous record of 354,000 set by the zombie apocalypse thriller "Peninsula" in July 2020.

"The Roundup" tells the story of Detective Ma Seok-do (Ma) heading to Vietnam to extradite a suspect only to find out about additional murder cases involving an unknown killer who has committed crimes against tourists for many years.
