Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon Suk-yeol #Biden

(LEAD) Yoon, Biden visit Air Force operations center

14:58 May 22, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with visit; CHANGES headline, photo)
By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden visited an Air Force operations center Sunday on the last stop of Biden's three-day trip to South Korea.

The two visited the Korean Air and Space Operations Center at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, and met with American and South Korean troops stationed there.

The visit underscored the allies' firm readiness against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats after Yoon and Biden agreed during Saturday's summit to expand the scope of combined military exercises.

Biden was the first U.S. president to visit the center, which is situated in an underground bunker and serves as a key command post for air and space operations, while Yoon was the first South Korean president to do so in 13 years.

Before heading to the air base, Biden met with Hyundai Motor Group Chair Euisun Chung, who announced plans to invest an additional US$5 billion in the U.S. for robotics and autonomous driving software development.

On Saturday, the company announced plans to invest $5.54 billion in the construction of a dedicated electric vehicle and car battery manufacturing plant in Georgia, the United States.

Biden is set to head to Japan on Sunday afternoon.

President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden meet with South Korean and American troops at the Korean Air and Space Operations Center at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on May 22, 2022. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK