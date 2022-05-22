Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said Sunday it will invest an additional US$5 billion in the United States for robotics and autonomous driving software development.
Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung made the announcement in his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Seoul.
The group didn't provide details on the planned investments.
The announcement came a day after the South Korean auto giant said it will invest $5.54 billion to build a dedicated electric vehicle and car battery manufacturing plant in the U.S. state of Georgia to further solidify its electrification push in the world's most important automobile market.
