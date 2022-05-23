N. Korea reports 167,650 new suspected COVID-19 cases, one more death
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Monday around 167,650 new cases of fever and another death have been reported, as it is coping with a COVID-19 outbreak since earlier this month.
More than 167,650 people showed symptoms of fever, with one additional death reported, over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It raised the death toll to 68, with the fatality rate standing at 0.002 percent, added the KCNA.
The fever caseload reported since late April in the nation, with a population of 24 million, came to more than 2.81 million as of 6 p.m. Sunday, of which more than 2.33 million have recovered and at least 479,400 are being treated, according to the KCNA.
On May 12, North Korea reported its first confirmed case of the omicron variant.
