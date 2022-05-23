Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea leans on U.S. for security, economy; 'China risks' put to test (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea-U.S. joint statement calls for 'nuclear for nuclear' approach for 1st time (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea, U.S. leaders commit to using nuclear capabilities vs. N. Korean nuclear threats for 1st time (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. tighten alliance as 'global partners' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, U.S. leaders state 'nuclear for nuclear' stance for 1st time; stern warning to N. Korea (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea, U.S. to respond to N. Korean nuclear threats with nuclear capabilities (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea-U.S. alliance transcends security, to cover economy, future prosperity (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. tighten alliance over 'economic security,' in apparent show for China (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea-U.S. leaders to counter N. Korean nuclear threats with nuclear capabilities (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Euisun Chung to invest extra US$5 bln in U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung, Hyundai Motor lead way for 'economic security alliance' with U.S. (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon and Biden vow to take the alliance up a notch (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Biden departs after full show of alliance (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon, Biden broaden alliance, reaffirm NK deterrence (Korea Times)
(END)