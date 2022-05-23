(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 23)

The summit redefined the Korea-U.S. alliance, going beyond security to cover technology and global partnership. Although Seoul has tried to push bilateral ties to a new level, an economic and comprehensive alliance has been proclaimed for the first time. Korea, which mostly relied on U.S. for security, is on a more equal footing through technology backing. Biden devoted his first and last day in Korea to Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor. He would have been happy to return home with a $10-billion investment package from Hyundai, but a U.S. president seeking out Korean businesses is also something for the Korean people to be proud of.