S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 17-week low as omicron wave recedes
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to a 17-week low Monday, as the omicron-driven surge has slowed in recent weeks.
The country added 9,975 new infections, including 17 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 17,967,672, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Monday's tally dropped by more than 3,300 cases from a week earlier and was the lowest since the 8,570 cases reported on Jan. 25 in a steady downward trend in new infections.
South Korea's daily caseload peaked at over 620,000 on March 17, fueled by the rapid spread of the omicron variant.
The country added 22 deaths from COVID-19, taking the total to 23,987. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent. The number of critically ill patients fell to 225 from 229 a day earlier, the KDCA said.
