Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Son Heung-min #Yoon Suk-yeol

Yoon congratulates Son Heung-min on becoming 1st Asian scoring champion in Premier League history

10:09 May 23, 2022

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol congratulated Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean attacker Son Heung-min on Monday on becoming the first Asian player to win the scoring title in the Premier League.

Son scored twice in Tottenham's 5-0 rout of Norwich City at Carrow Road in Norwich, England, on Sunday (local time), and finished the 2021-2022 season with a career-high 23 goals.

The player shared the Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, who scored late in his team's 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

"I believe this award is the result of your passion after having devoted yourself and worked endlessly for your team all season," Yoon wrote in a message to Son, posted on his Facebook page. "(The title) is not only a personal honor for you, but a joyous occasion to be celebrated by the entire Asian football community."

The president said the news was "a message of hope" for the people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said he would continue to root for Son together with the people and look forward to his performance with the South Korean national team at this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.

In this Press Association photo via Associated Press, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur poses with the Golden Boot award after sharing the goals scoring lead in the Premier League with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, following Tottenham's 5-0 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road in Norwich, England, on May 22, 2022. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK