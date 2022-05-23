Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Seoul #COVID-19 #treatment center

Seoul to phase out residential COVID-19 treatment centers by end-May

14:18 May 23, 2022

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government will phase out all its residential COVID-19 treatment centers across the capital by the end of this month amid the receding of the pandemic, officials said.

In their fight against COVID-19, Seoul and other regional governments operated residential treatment centers to quarantine and treat patients with mild cases.

Having downgraded the infectious disease level for COVID-19 by one notch to the second-highest level late last month, South Korea is now phasing out its social distancing rules to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

"The city will shut down all its residential treatment centers in stages by May 31," Park Yoo-mi, a disease control official of the Seoul city government, said in a press briefing.

She said the city is devising "alternative" measures to handle asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 patients, along with a contingency plan to be implemented in the event of a virus resurgence.

In line with the country's subsiding coronavirus infections, all but 25 COVID-19 test centers in Seoul will also be closed, Park said.

On Monday, the capital recorded 1,213 new COVID-19 cases, the fewest in about four months.

This image shows the interior of a room at a residential COVID-19 treatment center in Seoul. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK