Yoon tweets he had great time with Biden in Seoul
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol tweeted Monday he had a great time with U.S. President Joe Biden in Seoul last weekend and was glad to have built a close friendship.
Yoon posted the message a day after Biden left Seoul at the end of a three-day visit that included the two leaders' first summit as well as joint trips to a Samsung Electronics semiconductor plant and an Air Force operations center.
"Had a great time with @potus in Seoul, sharing our thoughts on the indispensable value of democracy and reaffirming our commitment to a global comprehensive strategic alliance," he tweeted on his English account, alongside a photo of the two shaking hands.
POTUS refers to the president of the United States.
"I'm especially glad to have had the opportunity to build close friendship and trust with the President," he wrote.
