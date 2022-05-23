Fire engulfs warehouse, 134 people safely evacuated
By Kim Han-joo
ICHEON, South Korea, May 23 (Yonhap) -- A fire engulfed a distribution center run by golf apparel brand CreaS F&C on Monday, but all people inside safely evacuated, officials said.
The fire broke out at 11:40 a.m. at an unidentified location of the four-story 14,600-square-meter logistics center in Icheon, about 80 kilometers southeast of Seoul, officials said.
A total of 134 workers were inside the building, and all evacuated to safety, officials said.
Officials said it would take a considerable amount of time to bring the blaze under control as there are around 3 million pieces of golf wear inside the warehouse.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)