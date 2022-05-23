Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BRIDGE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

Bridge Biotherapeutics to raise 45.6 bln won via stock sale

18:12 May 23, 2022

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc.on Monday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 45.6 billion won (US$36.1 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 4.44 million preferred shares at a price of 10,250 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK