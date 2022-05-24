Go to Contents
N. Korea's total suspected COVID-19 cases reach nearly 3 million: state media

06:22 May 24, 2022

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea reported over 134,510 new suspected COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with the total number of fever cases reaching nearly 3 million.

More than 134,510 people showed indications of fever, with no additional deaths reported, over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

The death toll remains at 68, with the fatality rate standing at 0.002 percent, the KCNA said.

The fever caseload reported since late April in the nation, with a population of 24 million, came to more than 2.94 million as of 6 p.m. Sunday, of which more than 2.54 million have recovered and at least 400,230 are being treated, according to the KCNA.

On May 12, North Korea reported its first confirmed case of the omicron variant.

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

