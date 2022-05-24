(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 24)
Fair rules and culture bring out the best
Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur added two goals on the final day of the 2021-22 season to score a total of 23 goals and become the first Asian player to grab the English Premier League (EPL)'s Golden Boot.
While joint winner Mo Salah on the scoring chart earned five goals through penalties, none of Son's 23 goals came from the penalty line.
Son has gone through rigorous training since childhood. He had a strict father as a coach, but he earned his credibility as a top-class player and likeable character all through his own efforts.
Even under the best coach and natural talent, Son could not have reached the level he is at if not for his unseen sweat and toil.
The star forward has overcome racism and other discrimination as an Asian player in the Western field. He is eloquent in English and German and mingles greatly with teammates. The Daily Mail in 2019 gave high praise for Son's speech and personality.
He has become one of the most likable players in the Premier League. He topped the popularity list among Tottenham fans.
Football legend Sir Alex Ferguson singled Son out as Tottenham players he wished to have managed. The South China Morning Post of Hong Kong found Son's value on par with BTS, worth 2 trillion won.
Son is highly regarded among his teammates as underlined in the way they assisted in every way for the Spurs star to win the scoreboard race.
They tried to find chances for Son to kick a goal and when he did, they rejoiced as if it were theirs. If not for Son's humility, he could not have earned such spectacular teamwork.
His confidence accompanied by modesty sets him up as a role model and inspiration for young people. Many would have been motivated and healed by Son's performance. His 90-minute untired play comes entirely from his own efforts and energy.
The fair rules and culture of EPL have helped to bring out the best in Son. If not for fair rewarding system, such achievement could not have taken place. Son said there is nothing free in life and everything comes from life-or-death-like efforts.
Young people bear inspirations and hopes from such role models. They learn courage to break the tough realities of slowed growth and reduced opportunities.
The elder generation must strive to create a fairer playing field so that young people can pursue their dreams and potentials up to their limits. As Son grew up to be a top player in the EPL, only a fair society can breed great people.
