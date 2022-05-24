Go to Contents
1 dead in fishing boat collision in Han River

08:51 May 24, 2022

GOYANG, South Korea, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Two fishing boats collided near the Banghwa Bridge in the Han River on Tuesday, leaving one fisherman dead, police said.

One of the fishing boats rammed into the side of the other at 3:17 a.m., causing a fisherman in his 60s to fall into the water. Rescuers found him dead following a more than one-hour search operation, police said.

Police said the accident appears to have taken place while fishermen were throwing nets into the river, adding they are investigating the exact cause of the collision.

This file image shows the Banghwa Bridge over the Han River. (Yonhap)

