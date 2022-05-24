Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
Yoon calls for right mix of nuclear power, renewable energy, natural gas
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday that South Korea will do its part in global efforts to achieve carbon neutrality, calling for the right mix of nuclear power, renewable energy and natural gas.
Yoon made the remark during the opening of the 28th World Gas Conference in Daegu, 302 kilometers southeast of Seoul, where some 20,000 people from 80 countries, including executives from global gas corporations, were expected to attend through Friday.
-----------------
N. Korea's media shifts stance, questions effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines
SEOUL -- North Korea's state-controlled media carried reports Tuesday questioning the usefulness of COVID-19 vaccines, as the secretive nation has claimed progress in efforts to control the virus outbreak.
The North's latest stance may suggest a dimmer prospect of accepting the international community's existing offers of vaccine aid, including Washington's stated willingness to provide help and Seoul's bid for consultations on health care cooperation.
-----------------
Son Heung-min earns postseason accolades after winning Golden Boot
SEOUL -- The end-of-season accolades are pouring in for Son Heung-min, Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean star who became the first Asian winner of the Premier League Golden Boot over the weekend.
Sky Sports named Son to its "Team of the Season" in the Premier League, putting him alongside Son's Tottenham teammate Harry Kane and the joint Golden Boot winner, Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.
-----------------
DP chief says Biden encouraged her to become 'bigger politician'
SEOUL -- Park Ji-hyun, the 26-year-old co-head of the main opposition Democratic Party's (DP) interim leadership committee, said Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden wished her to be a "bigger politician."
Park and Biden met during the state dinner that President Yoon Suk-yeol hosted at the National Museum of Korea for Biden after their summit talks on Saturday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's vice defense minister attends U.S.-led dialogue on support for Ukraine
SEOUL -- South Korea's Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul has attended a virtual session of a U.S.-led forum on support for war-torn Ukraine, his ministry said Tuesday.
Hosted by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Monday's session of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group involved officials from some 40 countries. Participants discussed the situation in Ukraine and joint efforts to aid the nation, according to the ministry.
-----------------
Yoon ranked among Time's 100 most influential people of 2022
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol has ranked among U.S. magazine Time's 100 most influential people of 2022, its website showed Tuesday.
Yoon, who was inaugurated two weeks ago, was chosen in the category of leaders.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea's total suspected COVID-19 cases reach nearly 3 million: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea reported over 134,510 new suspected COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with the total number of fever cases reaching nearly 3 million.
More than 134,510 people showed indications of fever, with no additional deaths reported, over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
-----------------
S. Korea installs sensors to prevent suicides in new military prison
SEOUL -- South Korea has introduced breathing sensors in a new military prison to help prevent suicides, an informed source said Tuesday, in the first installation of such equipment at a local correctional facility.
The military installed the domestically developed sensor in about 50 cells, including solitary confinement rooms, at the prison in Icheon, 80 kilometers south of Seoul. It is to officially open next month.
-----------------
Park Chan-wook returns to Cannes with romance 'Decision to Leave'
CANNES, France -- South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook has said that his latest Cannes-competing feature "Decision to Leave" is a precocious romance that is not as intense as his previous revenge-themed works, like "Oldboy" (2003), but is one that he really wanted to make.
"Decision to Leave," which premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Monday (French time) as one of the in-competition films of the festival, is about a police detective who falls in love with a woman suspected of murdering her husband.
(END)