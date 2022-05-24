Hyundai Motor Group to invest 63 tln won in domestic businesses
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday it will invest 63 trillion won (US$49.8 billion) in its domestic businesses in the latest move to become a future mobility solutions provider.
Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Corp. and Hyundai Mobis Co. will make the investments in their production facilities, autonomous driving and other next-generation mobility technologies by 2025, the group said in a statement.
