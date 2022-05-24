Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai Motor Group-investments

Hyundai Motor Group to invest 63 tln won in domestic businesses

14:00 May 24, 2022

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday it will invest 63 trillion won (US$49.8 billion) in its domestic businesses in the latest move to become a future mobility solutions provider.

Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Corp. and Hyundai Mobis Co. will make the investments in their production facilities, autonomous driving and other next-generation mobility technologies by 2025, the group said in a statement.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK