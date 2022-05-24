Military develops off-road autonomous driving tech
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military has developed self-driving technology that enables vehicles to navigate through unconventional, rough terrain, a state-run defense research agency said Tuesday.
The artificial intelligence (AI) technology allows cars to analyze and identify drivable areas based on "training data" collected from test runs, and control their navigation even at a high speed, according to the Agency for Defense Development (ADD).
Automobiles using the technology can run without detailed human instructions when given their driving data, it said.
The development of the technology is an outcome of the state-run Defense Acquisition Program Administration's project to secure key defense technologies that ran from 2017 through last year.
The ADD said it will continue to conduct research to apply the AI technology to various other weapons systems for unmanned defense operations.
