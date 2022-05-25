N. Korea fires ballistic missile eastward: S. Korean military
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile eastward Wednesday, South Korea's military said, just a day after U.S. President Joe Biden wrapped up his Asia trip highlighting America's security commitment to Seoul and Tokyo.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch, the North's 17th show of force this year. Details were not immediately available.
The highly anticipated launch followed speculation that the North could conduct an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or nuclear test, to bolster its military presence and tighten national unity amid COVID-19 outbreaks and economic woes.
Earlier this month, the North launched what was thought to be an ICBM and then an apparent submarine-launched ballistic missile -- in a move seen as an effort to diversify nuclear delivery vehicles.
