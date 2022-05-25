Go to Contents
N. Korea's total suspected COVID-19 cases surpass 3 million

06:14 May 25, 2022

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea reported over 115,970 new suspected COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with the total number of fever cases surpassing three million amid the virus outbreak.

More than 115,970 people showed symptoms of fever but no deaths were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

The total number of fever cases since late April stood at more than 3.06 million as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, of which more than 2.74 million have recovered and at least 323,330 are being treated, it added.

On May 12, North Korea reported its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years.

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

