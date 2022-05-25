Korean-language dailies

-- Samsung will invest 450 tln won during new government's 5-year term (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gyeonggi, Incheon, South Chungcheong are most ferocious, key battlefields of local elections (Kookmin Daily)

-- Justice ministry to vet public officials (Donga Ilbo)

-- 450 tln won from Samsung, 63 tln won from Hyundai; 'private-led economy' begins (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Businesses promise to spend 588 tln won in response to business-friendly gov't (Segye Times)

-- On last day of Biden's trip to Asia, China and Russia entered air defense identification zone of S. Korea and Japan without notice (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 588 tln-won investment; S. Korean businesses try to secure future growth (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Role of vetting public officials given to former prosecutor and key aide to Yoon (Hankyoreh)

-- Big firms to spend record investment of 588 tln won (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung, Hyundai to invest 360 tln won, 63 tln won, respectively, in S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung to spend 450 tln won for next 5 years to sharpen competitive edge (Korea Economic Daily)

