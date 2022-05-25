Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Korean-language dailies
-- Samsung will invest 450 tln won during new government's 5-year term (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gyeonggi, Incheon, South Chungcheong are most ferocious, key battlefields of local elections (Kookmin Daily)
-- Justice ministry to vet public officials (Donga Ilbo)
-- 450 tln won from Samsung, 63 tln won from Hyundai; 'private-led economy' begins (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Businesses promise to spend 588 tln won in response to business-friendly gov't (Segye Times)
-- On last day of Biden's trip to Asia, China and Russia entered air defense identification zone of S. Korea and Japan without notice (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 588 tln-won investment; S. Korean businesses try to secure future growth (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Role of vetting public officials given to former prosecutor and key aide to Yoon (Hankyoreh)
-- Big firms to spend record investment of 588 tln won (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung, Hyundai to invest 360 tln won, 63 tln won, respectively, in S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung to spend 450 tln won for next 5 years to sharpen competitive edge (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- RCEP is more than a trade deal: diplomats (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Samsung unveils largest-ever 450 tln won investment for chip supremacy (Korea Herald)
-- Quad opposes 'change by force' with eyes on China (Korea Times)
