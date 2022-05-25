(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on May 25)

Biden's visit drew to a close with the announcement of a massive investment plan by Hyundai Motor Group over the weekend. On Sunday, Hyundai said it will invest an additional $5 billion in the US for robotics and autonomous driving software development. It came a day after Hyundai unveiled an investment plan worth $5.5 billion to build an electric vehicle plant in the US. Just as Samsung's Lee attracted the limelight by guiding Biden at the chip plant, Hyundai chief Chung announced his company's US investment plan in his meeting with the US president on the last day of the tour.