Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(4th LD)N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles, including 1 suspected ICBM: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea fired three ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Wednesday, including an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), South Korea's military said, just a day after U.S. President Joe Biden wrapped up his Asia trip highlighting America's security commitment to Seoul and Tokyo.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at around 6 a.m., 6:37 a.m. and 6:42 a.m., respectively, which marked the North's 17th show of force this year.
-----------------
WHO verifying N. Korea's COVID-19 data amid outbreak: report
SEOUL -- The World Health Organization (WHO) is checking suspected COVID-19 data released by North Korea after the secretive country shared related information on its virus outbreak, the U.N. agency's report showed Wednesday.
The North reported to WHO over 1.62 million people with fever and 23 associated deaths between May 13 and 18, according to the organization's latest regional COVID-19 situation report.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea strongly condemns N.K. missile launches as Yoon affirms U.S. extended deterrence
SEOUL -- The office of President Yoon Suk-yeol strongly condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launches as a grave provocation Wednesday as Yoon ordered measures to ensure the U.S. "extended deterrence" commitment to South Korea.
The presidential office released the statement shortly after Yoon presided over a National Security Council meeting to discuss North Korea's launch of three ballistic missiles, including a presumed intercontinental ballistic missile, earlier in the day.
-----------------
Top S. Korean, U.S. diplomats condemn N.K missile launches in phone talks
SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States strongly condemned North Korea's latest missile launches in their phone talks Wednesday, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
Foreign Minister Park Jin and his American counterpart Antony Blinken agreed to cooperate closely in a push for a new U.N. Security Council resolution against Pyongyang, as they called the North's move a "grave provocation" that only leads to its isolation and threatens regional peace and stability, it added.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases in 20,000s for 2nd day amid receding omicron wave
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed in the 20,000s for the second consecutive day Wednesday, down nearly 7,400 cases from a week ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic is in retreat.
The country added 23,956 new infections, including 21 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,017,923, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Park Chan-wook's 'Decision to Leave' draws favorable media reviews at Cannes
SEOUL -- South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook's latest feature film, "Decision to Leave," has attracted high scores and favorable reviews from foreign news media following its premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival earlier this week.
Screen Daily, British film magazine Screen International's daily magazine for the film festival, reported Tuesday (French time) that the Korean film took an average score of 3.2, the highest score yet on its Cannes jury grid for this year.
-----------------
(LEAD) Deputy CFC chief Gen. Kim tapped to lead Joint Chiefs of Staff
SEOUL -- Army Gen. Kim Seung-kyum, the deputy commander of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command (CFC), was named to lead the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the defense ministry said Wednesday, in the first reshuffle of top military officers since the launch of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration.
The shake-up that affected seven four-star posts was announced just hours after North Korea's launches of three ballistic missiles into the East Sea.
-----------------
Spy chief nominee vows to bolster intelligence capabilities on N. Korea
SEOUL -- The nominee to head the country's spy agency vowed Wednesday to significantly bolster the agency's intelligence capabilities on North Korea amid rising tensions in the wake of Pyongyang's missile launches.
"If I can serve as the director of the National Intelligence Service, I will sharply reinforce intelligence capabilities on North Korea, such as early detection of provocation signs," Kim Kyou-hyun said during his confirmation hearing.
-----------------
S. Korea's childbirths drop 4.2 pct in March
SEOUL -- The number of babies born in South Korea shrank 4.2 percent in March, data showed Wednesday, pointing to the country's gloomy demographic situation and chronically low birthrate.
A total of 22,925 babies were born in Asia's fourth-largest economy in March, compared with 23,934 a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Yet the number was up from the previous month's 20,654 newborns, which was an all-time low.
