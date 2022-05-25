Military reports 1,207 more COVID-19 cases
14:41 May 25, 2022
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,207 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 156,204, the defense ministry said.
Of the new cases, 906 are from the Army, 142 from the Air Force, 58 from the Navy and 53 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 46 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 5,790 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword