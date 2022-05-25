Go to Contents
N. Korea tests nuclear detonation device: presidential office

14:53 May 25, 2022

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has tested a nuclear detonation device apparently in preparation for its seventh nuclear test, a presidential official said Wednesday.

South Korea does not believe a nuclear test will happen in the next day or two, but it could "certainly" take place after that, Kim Tae-hyo, first deputy director of the National Security Office, told reporters.

North Korea is believed to be preparing for its first nuclear test in nearly five years at its Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

Earlier Wednesday, the country launched three ballistic missiles, including a presumed intercontinental ballistic missile.

Kim Tae-hyo, first deputy director of the National Security Office, briefs reporters at the presidential office in Seoul on May 18, 2022. (Yonhap)

