S. Korea to allow visa waiver for int'l travelers from 4 countries to Yangyang
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will temporarily allow visa-free entry for group tours from Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia and Mongolia through an international airport in Yangyang, the justice ministry said Wednesday.
Starting June 1, travelers in group tours from Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia arriving at Yangyang International Airport on the east coast can also stay in the country for up to 15 days without a visa, officials said.
Group tours from Mongolia will be subject to such a visa-waiver program starting Oct. 1, they said.
The program, which is aimed at boosting local tourism and the regional economy in Gangwon Province, will be carried out until May 31, 2023, with the possibility of being extended every year depending on the result.
The tourists should be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and can travel in the greater Seoul area and Gangwon Province, the ministry said.
The tourists also must be booked through travel agencies recognized by the embassies of each country.
