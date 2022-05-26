Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea test fires 3 missiles, apparently targeting S. Korea, U.S., Japan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Pyongyang fires 3 missiles, nuclear detonation devices tested (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korea's nuclear test imminent (Donga Ilbo)

-- N. Korea crosses red line; 7th nuclear test in offing (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles, tests nuclear detonation device (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea, U.S. jointly counter N. Korea's missile launches (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N.K. launches 3 missiles as President Yoon strongly condemns (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- N. Korea's missile launches put Yoon government to test (Hankyoreh)

-- N. Korea inching closer to nuclear test after missile launches (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Large, smaller firms work together for shared growth (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Venture investment on wane amid inflation, rate hikes (Korea Economic Daily)

