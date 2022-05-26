Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea test fires 3 missiles, apparently targeting S. Korea, U.S., Japan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Pyongyang fires 3 missiles, nuclear detonation devices tested (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea's nuclear test imminent (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea crosses red line; 7th nuclear test in offing (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles, tests nuclear detonation device (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea, U.S. jointly counter N. Korea's missile launches (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N.K. launches 3 missiles as President Yoon strongly condemns (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea's missile launches put Yoon government to test (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea inching closer to nuclear test after missile launches (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Large, smaller firms work together for shared growth (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Venture investment on wane amid inflation, rate hikes (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- N. Korea fires 3 missiles, possibly an ICBM (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul braces for N.K. nuke provocation, warhead detonation device test detected (Korea Herald)
-- N.K. launches missiles to test Seoul Washington deterrence (Korea Times)
(END)